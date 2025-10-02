State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 284.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 149.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,907,000 after purchasing an additional 38,087 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 84,100.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 158,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,289,092.42. This represents a 42.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $13,098,864.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,146,635. The trade was a 29.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,205,683 shares of company stock valued at $77,217,965 in the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $68.78 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $70.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

