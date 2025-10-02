State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 164,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.