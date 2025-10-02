State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company $MC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,460.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $50,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $107,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $189,639.80. Following the sale, the director owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,544.68. The trade was a 26.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $9,515.84. This trade represents a 97.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

NYSE:MC opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.77. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.36.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $365.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 102.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.