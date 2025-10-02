State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.77 Million Stake in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5,340.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 68.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research cut Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $131.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $135.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,343.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,008.50. This represents a 11.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

