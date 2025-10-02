State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 334,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $161.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.195-1.215 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 566.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRT. UBS Group cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

