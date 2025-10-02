State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Madison Square Garden worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 59.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 35.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 24.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 99.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSGS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Madison Square Garden Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $230.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -250.17 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.60. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.35. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.