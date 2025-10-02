State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 81.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $249.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.71 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

