State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

