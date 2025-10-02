State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in The New York Times Company $NYT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on New York Times and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

NYSE:NYT opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%.The business had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other news, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,543.72. The trade was a 30.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $330,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,778.80. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

