State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,365 Shares of GMS Inc. $GMS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of GMS worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 81.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,437,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,999 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 29.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 933,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,287,000 after acquiring an additional 212,128 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 105.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 191,737 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,476,000 after acquiring an additional 189,760 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth approximately $7,813,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $109.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average of $91.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.76. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $110.28.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 179,133 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $19,713,586.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,646,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,244,280.90. The trade was a 4.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 338,627 shares of company stock worth $37,266,947 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMS. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.11.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

