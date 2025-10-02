State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,905 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of StoneX Group worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 92.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 74,100.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of StoneX Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

StoneX Group Price Performance

SNEX stock opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $106.98.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 16.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 115,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,111,904. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

