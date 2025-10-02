State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 3,901 Shares of Teradata Corporation $TDC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Teradata by 24.6% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Teradata by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 85,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the second quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teradata by 78.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46,779 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TDC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Teradata Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TDC stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Teradata Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $408.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.73 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 96.29% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.510-0.55 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

