State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases Shares of 57,500 Ralliant Corporation $RAL

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Ralliant at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth approximately $662,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RAL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius started coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralliant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.
Ralliant Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of NYSE:RAL opened at $44.09 on Thursday. Ralliant Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50.
Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $503.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.90 million. Ralliant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.600 EPS.
Ralliant Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th.
Ralliant Company Profile
Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.
