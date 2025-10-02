State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Polaris Inc. $PII

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 162.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Polaris by 305.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Polaris by 25.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at $1,577,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Polaris from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Polaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Polaris from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

NYSE:PII opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 1.08. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $84.08.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.55%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

