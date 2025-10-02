State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,166,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,872,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,076,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,444,000 after buying an additional 649,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,582,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,307,000 after buying an additional 485,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,994,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2%

AKR opened at $20.38 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

