State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in World Kinect Corporation $WKC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.15% of World Kinect worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in World Kinect during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in World Kinect during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in World Kinect by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Kinect by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in World Kinect by 576.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Kinect stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. World Kinect Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84.

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is currently -10.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WKC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of World Kinect from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of World Kinect in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

