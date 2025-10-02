State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 416.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 4,733.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 503.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $241.15 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $798,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,762.04. This represents a 30.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $994,455.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,467.56. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,940. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

