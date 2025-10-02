State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,706,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $707,973,000 after acquiring an additional 519,075 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9,555.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 329,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,286,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,931,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 505.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 144,187 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of TROW stock opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.95. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

