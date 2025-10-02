State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 110 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,325.56.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,288.39 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,521.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,270.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,185.39. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The firm had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,875. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total value of $1,381,555.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,154.70. The trade was a 78.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

