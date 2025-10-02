State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,215 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. The trade was a 25.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney purchased 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,274.42. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.08 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.