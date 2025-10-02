State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 265 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Waters by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,366,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Waters by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.43.

Waters Trading Up 6.7%

WAT stock opened at $319.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. Waters Corporation has a twelve month low of $275.05 and a twelve month high of $423.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.93 and a 200-day moving average of $326.36.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.96 million. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

