State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 370 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Labcorp during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Labcorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,160,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Labcorp Stock Down 2.7%

Labcorp stock opened at $279.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.38 and a 12 month high of $289.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.91.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Labcorp’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Labcorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,480. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total value of $529,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,507.20. This trade represents a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,046 shares of company stock worth $4,074,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

Read Our Latest Report on LH

About Labcorp

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.