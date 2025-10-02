State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 395 Shares of RLI Corp. $RLI

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RLI

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak bought 3,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,817.50. This represents a 3.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.60. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $91.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $562.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.34%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

