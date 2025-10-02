State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 645 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 94.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYV opened at $159.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.40. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.65 and a twelve month high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

