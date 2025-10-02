State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 775 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ CINF opened at $159.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.09 and its 200 day moving average is $147.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $161.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

