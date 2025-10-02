State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 925 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Essent Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Essent Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 243,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,796,495. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $404,735.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,050.48. This trade represents a 19.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,190 shares of company stock worth $1,802,316 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.97.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 56.36%.The business had revenue of $319.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

