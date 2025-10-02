State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,017,000 after buying an additional 410,388 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,444,000 after buying an additional 213,429 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,821,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,030,000 after buying an additional 96,568 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,081,000 after buying an additional 57,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,547,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,711,000 after buying an additional 50,232 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $301,818.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 85,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,728,784.67. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $89,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,802.20. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.93.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $129.08 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%.The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

