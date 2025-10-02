State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 191.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 141.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $169.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $136.05 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.75.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The firm had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

