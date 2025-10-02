State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Kellanova $K

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kellanova by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 802,097 shares of company stock valued at $63,999,316. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $82.46 on Thursday. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

