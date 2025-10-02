Stepan Company $SCL Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,696 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Stepan were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Stepan by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Stepan by 231.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Stepan by 124.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stepan by 67.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Stepan Stock Performance

Stepan stock opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. Stepan Company has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $82.08.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.25 million. Stepan had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stepan Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 60.63%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

