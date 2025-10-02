Tidewater Inc. $TDW Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tidewater by 69.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,513 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in Tidewater by 8.5% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,856,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,750,000 after acquiring an additional 223,651 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 37.6% in the first quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 809,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,207,000 after acquiring an additional 221,079 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 81.0% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 394,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 176,494 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 4.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Tidewater to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Tidewater stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $74.57.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $341.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.28 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Tidewater has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $575,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,754.16. This represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

