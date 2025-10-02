Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) & Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Financial Analysis

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Tilly’s has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stitch Fix has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tilly’s and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilly’s -8.28% -48.33% -12.92% Stitch Fix -2.27% -14.57% -5.93%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilly’s 0 4 0 0 2.00 Stitch Fix 0 5 1 0 2.17

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tilly’s and Stitch Fix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Tilly’s presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Stitch Fix has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Stitch Fix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Tilly’s.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tilly’s and Stitch Fix”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilly’s $569.45 million 0.11 -$46.23 million ($1.52) -1.33 Stitch Fix $1.27 billion 0.43 -$28.74 million ($0.46) -9.00

Stitch Fix has higher revenue and earnings than Tilly’s. Stitch Fix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tilly’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.4% of Tilly’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Tilly’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Tilly’s on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc. engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

