TransAlta Corporation $TAC Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 6.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth $134,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 208,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 138.0% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,680,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,681,000 after purchasing an additional 974,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TAC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

TransAlta Stock Up 1.1%

TAC stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. TransAlta Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.24%.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

See Also

