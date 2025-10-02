Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Trimble by 592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in Trimble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $252,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,560. The trade was a 52.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $50,187.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,999.69. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,881 shares of company stock worth $19,066,393 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

