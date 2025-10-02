Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 price target (up from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.02.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $717.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $753.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $673.09. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total transaction of $387,088.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,506,666.72. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,663 shares of company stock worth $164,570,329. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

