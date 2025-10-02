Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL Stock Position Trimmed by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,903,000 after buying an additional 148,762 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 998,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after buying an additional 59,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,117,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,012,000 after buying an additional 62,889 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,205,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total value of $2,242,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,018.95. The trade was a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total transaction of $3,091,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,156,479.75. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $11,148,043 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson set a $585.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.27.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $501.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.45. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.58 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

