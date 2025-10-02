U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $81.77 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $81,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 32.9% during the second quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 52,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 125,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $255.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.08. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.51.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

