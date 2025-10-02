United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE UNFI opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $39.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 11,655 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $411,538.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,798.64. The trade was a 11.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,603,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,690,000 after buying an additional 169,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 20.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,544,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 436,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 196.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,583,000 after purchasing an additional 613,790 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 902,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 39,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

