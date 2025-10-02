United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UNFI. Zacks Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

UNFI stock opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 11,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $411,538.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,798.64. This trade represents a 11.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 188,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 29,357 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 54,150 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $2,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

