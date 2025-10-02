V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 1,269 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 292,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,448.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 91,754 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

