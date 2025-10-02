V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Lamb Weston $LW

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 15,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Lamb Weston by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.49. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.52.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

