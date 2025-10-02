V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 449 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DaVita by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,642,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,322,000 after acquiring an additional 53,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 149,858 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 722,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in DaVita by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 517,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,584,000 after buying an additional 71,304 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 407,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,400,000 after buying an additional 39,485 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,700. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $148.00 price target on DaVita in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $158.00.

DaVita Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.34. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.07 and a twelve month high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

