V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 482 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of MAA opened at $138.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.32 and a 52 week high of $173.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day moving average of $151.20.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 124.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

