V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 482 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PKG opened at $215.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.66. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $250.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

