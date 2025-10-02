V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 607 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after buying an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 166,860.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 73,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 17.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2%

Starbucks stock opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.86 and its 200 day moving average is $88.77. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

