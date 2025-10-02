V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $1,299.98 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,183.60 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,386.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,411.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $90.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,588.50.

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.47, for a total transaction of $3,508,837.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,634,663.56. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.07, for a total transaction of $3,828,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,852. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,232 shares of company stock valued at $29,496,571. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

