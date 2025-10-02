V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 25.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after acquiring an additional 285,388 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 5,071.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 250,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 245,466 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 77.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 473,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,077,000 after acquiring an additional 206,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth $23,375,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 51.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 458,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,048,000 after buying an additional 154,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $167.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $203.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Generac from $128.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on Generac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.11.

Get Our Latest Report on GNRC

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $906,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,202,968.86. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.