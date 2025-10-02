V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its holdings in Vistra by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Vistra by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $201.33 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.24 and a 200 day moving average of $169.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at $45,303,968.75. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 319,073 shares of company stock valued at $66,162,313 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Melius began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

