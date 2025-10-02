V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 161 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $881.27 per share, with a total value of $88,127.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,867,872. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE:TPL opened at $958.24 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $845.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $921.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,105.44.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.48 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 31.90%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.