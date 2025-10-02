V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 172 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EG. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Everest Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 79.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $353.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.48. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $320.00 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.81.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.14 by $2.22. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

